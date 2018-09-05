Scottish income tax receipts £550m lower than forecast

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) said the shortfall was due to issues with the data, particularly the number of additional rate taxpayers.

Income tax receipts in Scotland were £550 million lower than forecast in 2016/17, new figures show.

In May, SFC estimated income tax liabilities of £11.3 billion for 2016/17.

However, final outturn figures published by HMRC show receipts were actually £10.7 billion, a difference of £550 million or 5%.

The forecasts were made using data from the 2015/16 Public Use Tape (PUT), a publicly available anonymised version of the Survey of Personal Incomes (SPI), a sample of HMRC taxpayer records.

SFC said the data was “the best available source of information on income tax liabilities for Scotland” at the time.

Its report added: “We believe most of this headline error of £550 million is because of data issues.

“Differences in the estimated number of taxpayers with higher levels of income between the PUT and outturn data appears to contribute a significant amount to the total error, in particular differences in the number of additional rate taxpayers.”

SFC said there had been “consistent overestimation” of 2016-17 income tax liabilities over the last two years by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Scottish Government and itself “because of underlying differences between the PUT and outturn data”.