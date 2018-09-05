Sting operation recovered Judy Garland’s stolen ruby slippers from Wizard Of Oz

A pair of ruby slippers used in The Wizard Of Oz and later stolen from a Minnesota museum were recovered in a sting operation after a man approached the shoes’ insurer and said he could help get them back, the FBI said. The slippers were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in the late actress’ hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when they were taken in 2005 by someone who climbed through a window and broke into a small display case. The shoes were insured for one million dollars. The FBI said a man approached the insurer in summer 2017 and said he could help get them back. Grand Rapids police asked for the FBI’s help and after a nearly year-long investigation, the slippers were recovered in July during a sting operation in Minneapolis.

The FBI said no-one has yet been arrested or charged in the case, but they have “multiple suspects” and continue to investigate. As they unveiled the recovered slippers at a news conference on Tuesday, they asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them. “We’re not done. We have a lot of work to do,” Christopher Myers, the US attorney for North Dakota, said. He said he would handle any prosecution. The North Dakota link to the case was not evident and authorities declined to explain it. The slippers had been on loan to the Garland museum from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. Three other pairs that Garland wore in the film are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian and a private collector.

The stolen slippers’ authenticity was verified by comparing them with the pair at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History in Washington. The ruby slippers are key in the 1939 movie. After mysteriously landing in the colourful Land of Oz after a tornado hit her farm in Kansas, Garland’s character Dorothy has to click the heels of her slippers three times and repeat “there’s no place like home” to return. Rhys Thomas, author of The Ruby Slippers Of Oz, called the slippers “the Holy Grail of Hollywood memorabilia”. “They are maybe the most iconic cinematic prop or costume in movie history, and in fact, in cultural history,” he said. “They are a cultural icon.” Mr Thomas estimated that this particular pair could be worth between two and seven million dollars. He said it is not clear in which scenes they were used, but he was “99%” sure that they appeared in the film.

Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz Credit: Tophams/PA