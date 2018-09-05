Submarine inventor convicted of killing reporter appeals sentence

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, who was found guilty of the torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment of a Swedish reporter, has appeared before an appeals court to fight against his life sentence. The three-day session at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen will not deal with the April 25 guilty ruling. Madsen, 47, still denies murdering 30-year-old Kim Wall but has accepted the verdict in order to move on, according to his lawyer. In Denmark, a life term is on average 16 years, but it can be extended if necessary. Madsen, who claims Ms Wall died accidentally inside the submarine in August 2017, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended term.

The UC3 Nautilus, where Ms Wall died Credit: AP

He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea. Wearing a dark blazer, a black T-shirt and jeans, Madsen listened quietly as prosecutor Kristian Kirk read out the April verdict to present the case. He later looked away when Kirk played a police video of the inside of his UC3 Nautilus submarine, which he had claimed was the largest privately built submarine in the world. The Copenhagen City Court had ruled unanimously that Madsen had lured Ms Wall onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview.

Madsen’s lawyer Betina Hald Engmark Credit: AP