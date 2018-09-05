What the papers say – September 5

Labour’s bid to put a lid on the anti-Semitism row, a revolutionary cancer treatment for children being offered by the NHS and healthy eating make headlines on Wednesday.

The Labour Party’s governing body adopted an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism in full on Tuesday, although its decision to include extra wording has caused controversy.

The Times says Mr Corbyn was left humiliated after he made a proposal for a longer caveat that was rejected by allies.