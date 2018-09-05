Britain's ugliest building: Winner of the Carbuncle Cup 2018 revealed

Redrock Stockport, a leisure complex which cost a whopping £45 million, has been named Britain's ugliest building of 2018.

The structure, just south of Manchester includes a ten-screen cinema, restaurants, bars, retail and a 340 space multi-storey car park across 75,000 ft² of space.

The complex faced some fierce eyesore competition from various building structures.

The original nominator slated it as "one of the most horrendous architectural responses ever conceived for Greater Manchester."

The Carbuncle Cup was established by Building Design (BD) in 2006 as a light-hearted way of drawing attention to a serious problem - the bad architecture blighting the country's town and cities.