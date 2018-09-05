‘Worrying’ dip in people taking part in bowel cancer screening

There has been a “worrying” reduction in the number of people who have taken part in bowel cancer screening, a new study suggests. Experts found that between 2010 and 2015, the number of people aged 60 to 64 who took part in their first bowel screening reduced from 53% to 49%. The finding prompted health officials to warn that people are “putting their lives unnecessarily at risk”.

In 2015, less than half (51%) of people invited to bowel screening for the first time did not take part, according to figures from published in the European Journal of Cancer. At present, people aged 60 to 74 are sent a free bowel cancer screening kit in the post once every two years. The current screening kit requires small stool samples to be taken on three separate days and posted back to the bowel screening unit in specially sealed envelopes. The new research found that women were more likely to take up their screening invite compared to men – with 56% of women taking part compared to 47% of men. Meanwhile, people from more deprived areas were also less likely to participate in the scheme. Just 41% of people from poorer places took part compared to 57% from more affluent areas.

