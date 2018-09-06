£80m quantum imaging investment to help improve search and rescue operations

The UK Government is investing £80 million in the development of technology that could help in search and rescue missions, hostage situations and aid firefighters in saving more lives.

The cash will be used to fund quantum imaging technology research at institutions across the country, including Strathclyde and Glasgow universities, over a five-year period, the Chancellor said.

Philip Hammond said it would allow the UK to “remain at the forefront of this exciting technological revolution”.

Quantum imaging technology could be used to provide high-quality X-ray images, helping emergency services get a more accurate live image before embarking on rescue attempts.