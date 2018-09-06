Alex Salmond urged to quit Russian television

Mr Mundell called on Mr Salmond to cease his involvement with Russian TV station RT, which the SNP’s Westminster leader has said is a “vehicle of the Russian state”.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has accused Alex Salmond of only being concerned with himself as he called for the former first minister to quit Russian TV and criticised his fundraising campaign to contest sexual misconduct allegations.

He also said crowdfunding appeals, such as that Mr Salmond launched to pay for legal action regarding allegations against him, are “not helpful”.

Mr Mundell said: “I think Alex Salmond’s approach to Russian television has been appalling from the start.

“It was ill-advised, it certainly didn’t put the interests of Scotland or the United Kingdom to the fore.

“It’s become increasingly clear that Mr Salmond has one guiding principle in his actions, and that’s self.

“I think that he would do Scotland, himself and the whole country a great service if he were to end his programme on Russian TV.”

He branded Mr Salmond’s crowdfunding campaign “extraordinary”.

The online appeal was launched as Mr Salmond quit the SNP and it raised more than double its £50,000 target within hours from donors including nationalist politicians.

But the move drew criticism from women’s rights charities which said it could deter others from coming forward.

Mr Salmond is challenging through legal action the way the Scottish Government has handled the allegations against him, but the administration has pledged to “vigorously defend” its position in court.