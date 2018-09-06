Bollywood star Veronica Mehta on mission to end Asian breast cancer stigma

A Bollywood star has called for an end to the stigma around breast cancer in Asian communities.

Veronica Mehta performed in the movie Half Girlfriend last year - while she was undergoing treatment for the disease.

She told ITV News she wants to "break the stigma and to encourage people to come forward and work as a team".

She wrote and performed this hit from the film Half Girlfriend while she was undergoing treatment last year.

She said "it's one of those things that isn't spoken about".