Burberry confirms it will no longer use real fur

Luxury fashion house Burberry will no longer use real fur.

The British brand said there will be no real fur in its collection presented later this month, adding that it will phase out existing fur products.

Burberry’s showcase at London Fashion Show on September 17 will be the debut collection for the brand’s new chief creative officer, former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.

The use of real fur by Burberry has been restricted for many years to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.

These and angora will be banned from future Burberry collections.

The company also said it will stop destroying “unsaleable products” with immediate effect.