Hollywood film star Burt Reynolds dies at 82 following heart attack

Reynolds's breakthrough was the 1972 film Deliverance. Credit: AP

American actor Burt Reynolds has died at 82, his publicist has said. The star, well-known for his role in 1972 cult classic Deliverance, died on Thursday in Florida, after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds, who also enjoyed a successful career in television, counted the Longest Yard (1974) and Smokey and the Bandit (1977) among his credits. In 1997, Reynolds achieved an Oscar nomination of best supporting actor for his portrayal of Jack Horner in American drama Boogie Nights.

Classic Burt Reynolds film trailers

Tributes from across Hollywood and the acting world poured in on news of Reynold's death. Among the first to pay tribute was Wesley Snipes, who referenced a line from Smokey And The Bandit. Snipes tweeted: "Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life and artistic career. You were the 'Man' then, now and forever in my book. "10-4 Bandit, you've got nothing but open road now."

Reynolds sporting a moustache in 1973. Credit: AP

US comedian and TV presenter Steve Harvey tweeted a framed photograph of himself with Reynolds. Harvey wrote: "Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. "Thank you, Burt. You will be missed." Also to pay tribute were Boogie Nights co-star Mark Wahlberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wahlberg said: "Rest in peace to a legend and a friend." And Schwarzenegger said: "He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me."

Known for his tough-guy persona, throughout the 1970s Reynolds was almost as famous for his thick moustache as he was for film performances. One of his breakthroughs came in the thriller Deliverance, in which four men from Atlanta canoe down the remote Georgia wilderness, only to narrowly escape death. The film was also famous for its notorious male rape scene and the playing of "Dueling Banjos" by a banjo-clad country boy. For that and his other on-screen performances, Reynolds had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reynolds's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Credit: AP