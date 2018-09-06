Businesses fear more red tape with Scottish immigration system – CBI

Businesses fear giving Scotland control over immigration in the wake of Brexit would lead to more red tape for firms to deal with, the head of the CBI will say.

Director-general Carolyn Fairbairn wants ministers to create a new system that is “right for the whole of the UK” after the country quits the European Union.

By doing this, she will argue, there is “less need for variation” across the UK.

Scottish Government ministers have repeatedly called for powers over immigration to be handed to Holyrood, arguing the country’s ageing population and distinct workforce needs make it necessary for them to take a different approach from that of the UK.

In a speech to the CBI Scotland annual dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday, Ms Fairbairn – who met Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday – will concede Scotland faces a “potent mix of problems”.