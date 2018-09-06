Call for financial compensation for victims of abuse in care

Victims of abuse in care are calling for a financial compensation scheme, with contributions from residential care providers, local authorities and religious orders as the “responsible” parties. A review group set up by the Scottish Government to look at a potential redress scheme for abuse survivors has made 14 recommendations for ministers to consider. They have been presented to Deputy First Minister John Swinney by the InterAction Action Plan Review Group, in partnership with the Centre for Excellence for Looked After Children (CELCIS).

It follows a national consultation with victims, 99% of whom said Yes when asked if a financial compensation scheme should be introduced. The review said: “Victims/survivors who answered this question consider that all those responsible should contribute, including: Scottish Government, residential and foster care providers, local authorities which placed children in care and those which provided care placements, and religious bodies responsible for care services.” It states that institutions should contribute to reparation packages “in a manner proportionate to the extent to which they are accountable”. The review suggests a combination payment, involving a flat-rate standard payment along with an individual experience payment taking account of the severity and consequences of the abuse, among other factors. It also recommends an advance payment scheme for elderly and ill victims, and that next-of-kin of deceased victims should be eligible to apply.

