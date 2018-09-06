Catalogue of failures led to man taking his own life, MSP claims

Scotland’s mental health minister is to meet with the family of a man who took his own life after contacting health services eight times in the week before he died.

Luke Henderson was found dead on December 29 last year at his home in Motherwell where he lived with his partner and two children.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon spoke about Mr Henderson at First Minister’s Questions, saying lessons must be learned from the “catalogue of failures that led to his preventable death”.

She said: “A few days after celebrating Christmas with his partner Karen and their two young children, my constituent Luke Henderson completed suicide.