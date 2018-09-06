CCTV captures moment off-duty police officer stabbed in attempted carjacking

A policeman has been discharged from hospital after being stabbed in the chest during an attempted carjacking caught on CCTV.

West Midlands Police said the West Mercia officer, who was off-duty at the time of Wednesday’s attack in Great Barr, Birmingham, is now recovering at his home.

The force has released CCTV of the incident captured by a camera at a nearby shop at around 1.30pm.

The victim was approached by a masked offender who demanded the keys to his car before lashing out with a knife.