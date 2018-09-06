Chequers Brexit plan is not dead, insists Scottish Secretary

The Scottish Secretary has urged politicians to rally round the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan for Brexit, denying it is a “dead duck”.

Under questioning from MSPs, David Mundell declined to rule out supporting a no-deal Brexit but said he would not promote it.

He said Theresa May’s Chequers deal, which EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is reported to have said is “dead” and has deepened Conservative splits, is “still live and still on the table”.

At Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution Committee, Mr Mundell was responding to questioning by MSP Willie Coffey, who asked: “Mr Mundell, are you seriously asking us to believe that the Chequers proposal isn’t a dead duck – you can’t get it past your own party.”

The MSP repeatedly urged Mr Mundell to unequivocally rule out supporting a no-deal Brexit, which the Scottish Secretary did not answer directly.