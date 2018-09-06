Cockapoo called Corbyn named people's Westminster dog of the year

A cockapoo called Corbyn has been named the people's Westminster Dog of the Year following a vote.

Ginger/red-coated Corbyn was crowned the public champion in the annual competition, organised by the Dogs Trust and Kennel Club and held outside the Houses of Parliament.

The winners of the main category, which was judged by representatives from the two organisations, were border collies Boomer and Corona, owned by Nottingham North Labour MP Alex Norris.

Corbyn has also found approval from his namesake Jeremy Corbyn, who said he found the name "highly amusing".

The Labour leader has even spoken to the canine via a video call, according to Corbyn's owner, shadow employment minister Mike Amesbury said.