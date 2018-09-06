CQC takes enforcement action at Dudley hospital

The health watchdog has taken action after an inspection at a hospital brought up a “number of concerns” surrounding its A&E department, particularly with regard to whether staff were identifying patients with suspected sepsis effectively.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said inspectors also found that care records were not always written and managed in a way that kept patients safe at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands.

Some staff raised concerns regarding the leadership style of some of the executive team, speaking of a poor culture and working environment.

The CQC report inspectors raised issues with the review of deaths within the emergency department after finding that staff involved in the care of patients were able to undertake their own reviews of deaths.

In a number of cases, robust mortality reviews had not been undertaken, with an example of this given as a patient who had died after being placed in a triage category which indicated that they should be seen immediately and was placed back in the waiting room.

However, the mortality review did not identify this issue.