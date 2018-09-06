Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan drowned in hotel bath while drunk

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. Credit: PA

The Cranberries front-woman Dolores O’Riordan drowned in a London hotel room bath after drinking alcohol, an inquest heard. The Irish singer, from Limerick, was pronounced dead aged 46 on January 15 at the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane where she had been staying while recording. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe told an inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court that the cause of death was drowning due to alcohol intoxication and concluded that the death was an accident.

PC Natalie Smart, who attended the scene, told the inquest: "I saw Mrs O’Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water." The inquest heard there were empty bottles in the room – five miniature bottles and a bottle of champagne – as well as containers of prescription drugs with a quantity of tablets in each container. Toxicology tests showed only "therapeutic" amounts of medication in O’Riordan’s blood, but showed up 330mg of alcohol per 100mls of blood – meaning she was more than four times the 80mg legal limit for driving. The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

