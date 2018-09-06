Dispute over documents dominates Kavanaugh hearing

US supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing at the US senate has led to arguments over whether key documents are being withheld.

One Democrat risked senate discipline by releasing confidential material.

The newly disclosed email revealed that US president Donald Trump’s choice for America’s highest court once suggested the landmark Roe v Wade abortion case was not settled law.

The finger-pointing over the unusual vetting process for Mr Trump’s nominee made for a rough start for the final day of questioning for Mr Kavanaugh, who has so far avoided major mis-steps that could block his confirmation.

Republican John Cornyn of Texas said senators could be expelled from office for violating confidentiality rules, while Democrats led by Cory Booker of New Jersey responded: “Bring it on.”

The email showed that Mr Kavanaugh had taken a different tone on a 2003 abortion case than he had during Wednesday’s hearing when he stressed how difficult it is to overturn precedents like Roe.

In the email, Mr Kavanaugh was reviewing a potential article in support of two judicial nominees while he was working at the George W Bush White House. It had been held by the committee as confidential.

“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the supreme court level since court can always overrule its precedent, and three current justices on the court would do so,” Mr Kavanaugh wrote, referring to justices at the time, in an email to a Republican senate aide.

Asked about it by the committee’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, Mr Kavanaugh reiterated his previous testimony that “Roe v Wade is an important precedent of the supreme court”.

The 15-year-old email underlined a dispute that has dominated part of the hearing over Mr Kavanaugh’s unusually long paper trail stemming from his years in the Bush White House.

The panel’s process resulted in hundreds of thousands of pages of Kavanaugh’s documents being withheld as confidential or kept from release under presidential privilege by the Trump White House.