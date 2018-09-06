DUP ‘camouflaged’ appointment of special advisers, inquiry hears

The DUP “camouflaged” how it appointed special advisers, a public inquiry has heard.

Former Stormont minister Jonathan Bell has claimed that he was instructed who to appoint as his special adviser in May 2015.

A code of conduct says that ministerial advisers should be appointed by ministers.

It also says that when selecting a special adviser, ministers should consider a number of candidates.

Mr Bell said that previously DUP ministers had had a “free choice” to appoint who they wanted to be their special adviser.

But he said that changed following an incident where a minister had appointed a special adviser the party did not like.

In May 2015, he said he was ordered by the DUP to appoint Timothy Cairns as his special adviser.

He signed a “pre-written” letter saying he had considered a number of candidates and found Mr Cairns to be the most suitable.

“I have concluded that Timothy Cairns is by far the most qualified candidate available,” wrote Mr Bell, and he went on to describe Mr Cairns as “highly capable”.