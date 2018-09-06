Encryption forcing police to fall back on ‘older ways’ of catching criminals

Organised crime gangs are increasingly sitting behind computer screens to steal from victims rather than risking arrest by staging armed robberies.

Detectives may need to fall back on “older ways” of catching criminals as encryption of technology becomes more of a problem, the head of Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad has said.

But the inability to crack encrypted devices and messages means investigators need to keep using tactics like going undercover and using informants to catch crooks, Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Gallagher explained.

“It might be that going forward we have to start re-establishing some of the older ways that we used to work and not be so heavily reliant on technology. If encryption for example is going to start causing a problem,” he said.

“We have to remain open so that we don’t resign past tactics and methods to the past. Sometimes it’s often worth revisiting something that worked very successfully.

“In the fast changing technological age that we’ve got at the moment it’s a challenge to keep up to speed with how things are developing.

“Part of our role is to make sure that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater when we’re moving forward organisationally with our tactics.”

Mr Gallagher spoke as the Flying Squad celebrates 100 years since it was first founded in 1918.

At the time the unit consisted of 12 specially selected officers and was led by Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Wensley, who had previously rescued a colleague from a shoot-out in the Siege of Sidney Street.

Known as the Experimental Mobile Patrol, the team had two horse-drawn covered wagons rented from the Great Western Railway, and patrolled the streets with detectives hiding inside, ready to pounce if they spotted a criminal.

Now the Flying Squad has 120 officers – soon to be 141 as its remit expands to deal with kidnap – and is best known for action-packed takedowns of armed robbers known by officers as a “pavement ambush”.

Key jobs in its history include the 1963 Great Train Robbery, when the squad arrested 17 of the 19 thieves responsible for the heist.