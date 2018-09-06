Ex-Stormont minister tells inquiry of multiple attempts to ‘smear’ him

A former Stormont minister appeared emotional as he claimed he was “just one boy” against multiple attempts to “smear” him.

Jonathan Bell claimed the DUP “fitted” him up, the Executive Office briefed against him and a journalist advised the DUP how to discredit him.

“I fear I have been the victim of a massive smear campaign,” he said.

Mr Bell made the claims while giving evidence to a public inquiry in Belfast into how costs for a green energy scheme spiralled.

He was minister at the Enterprise Department which oversaw the publicly funded Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.