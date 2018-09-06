Field: Archbishop must step in to stop Wonga borrowers being ‘terrorised’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been urged to intervene in the administration of Wonga to ensure that poor people are not ripped off further.

MP Frank Field has written to Justin Welby, asking him to put together a consortium of “good people” to buy the collapsed payday lender’s loan book.

In a letter to the cleric, the Work and Pensions Committee chair said: “The Wonga loan book will be sold and, if past record is any guide for the future, they will be sold at knockdown rates. Within these loan books will be some I assume devoted exclusively to their exploitation of the poor.

“Is there a possibility please of you asking the Church Commissioners quickly to assemble a consortium of good people with money who will attempt to buy those poor people’s loan books at a knockdown price?”

This, Mr Field said, would prevent money lenders and bailiffs “terrorising” the poor and would be an “example of the jubilee in setting slaves free of their debts”.