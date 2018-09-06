Former minister claims he was labelled a ‘monster’

A former Stormont minister has claimed he was labelled a “monster” who had to be put to sleep over a green energy scheme which was plunging into chaos in Northern Ireland. Jonathan Bell said he was the victim of a massive smear campaign and was framed by members of his own party. The senior figure who he claimed briefed against him was David Gordon, who led the communications strategy of the Executive Office department in 2016. Mr Bell made a series of explosive claims as he gave evidence to a public inquiry in Belfast into why the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme costs spiralled under his Enterprise Department’s watch.

He blamed the DUP for “fitting him up”, his former special adviser Timothy Cairns and officials for not making him aware what was happening, and claimed Mr Gordon briefed that he was a “monster who had to be put to sleep”. “I fear I have been the victim of a massive smear campaign,” he said. Mr Bell was minister at the Enterprise Department, which oversaw the RHI scheme, from 2015 to 2016. He told the inquiry: “I have to say to you, I am just one boy, I can’t operate against the Executive Office.”

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell (left) and his solicitor Denis Moloney arrive at the inquiry Credit: Niall Carson/PA