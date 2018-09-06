Four dead including gunman after ‘horrific’ shooting at bank in Cincinnati

A gunman opened fire at a building in the heart of the US city of Cincinnati in an attack that left him and three other people dead.

The shooting led to widespread panic, with people scrambling across the city’s Fountain Square to escape.

The incident took place at a 30-storey building, home to the corporate headquarters for regional banker Fifth Third and other businesses, including popular ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

The bank building was locked down for most of the morning, and surrounding streets were closed off.

Police chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire just after 9am local time at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Mr Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It is unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he was standing outside the entrance when he heard gunshots in the lobby.