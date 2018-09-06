Fox cuts scene from The Predator after learning actor is registered sex offender

Twentieth Century Fox has removed a scene from new film The Predator after learning an actor involved is a registered sex offender.

A spokesman for Fox on Thursday said Steven Wilder Striegel’s single scene in the film was promptly cut after the studio learned of his background.

It comes just hours before its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Fox said it did not know of his history because of legal imitations on running background checks on actors.

“Our studio was not aware of Mr Striegel’s background when he was hired,” said the spokesman.

“Several weeks ago, when the studio learned the details, his one scene in the film was removed within 24 hours.”