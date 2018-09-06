Fresh mandate for industrial action in row over train guards

Workers involved in the long-running train guards’ dispute have voted heavily in favour of continuing their industrial action, signalling the threat of further disruption to passengers. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway (SWR) have staged a series of strikes this year and will walk out for 24 hours on the next two Saturdays (September 8 and 15).

Unions involved in industrial disputes now have to re-ballot their members every six months under recently introduced legislation. The RMT said its members on SWR voted by 88% to continue with the dispute. RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT has been forced under the latest wave of Tory anti-union laws to re-ballot for a second time in the rail safety dispute on South Western Railway under the six-month rule, and once again our members have stood united and solid and have renewed the mandate to carry on the fight to put public safety before private profit.

