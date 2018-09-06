Fruit and veg growers to be allowed to employ up to 2,500 migrants per year

British farmers are to be given the green light to recruit up to 2,500 migrants a year under a new seasonal work scheme. Non-EU nationals who come to work on fruit and vegetable farms in the UK will be able to stay for six months before returning. Ministers said the initiative, which will start in spring next year and run until the end of December 2020, will help alleviate labour shortages during peak production periods. Industry bodies estimate that the agriculture sector relies on a 75,000-strong temporary migrant workforce.

Unveiling the plans, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “British farmers are vital to the UK’s economy – and the Government will look to support them in any way we can. “This pilot will ensure farmers have access to the seasonal labour they need to remain productive and profitable during busy times of the year. “I am committed to having an immigration system that reduces migration to sustainable levels, supports all industry and ensures we welcome those who benefit Britain.” Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the Government has listened to the “powerful arguments” from farmers about the need for seasonal labour to keep the horticulture industry productive and profitable. He said: “From lettuce in East Anglia to strawberries in Scotland, we want to make sure that farmers can continue to grow, sell and export more great British food. “This two-year pilot will ease the workforce pressures faced by farmers during busy times of the year. “We will review the pilot’s results as we look at how best to support the longer-term needs of industry outside the EU.”

