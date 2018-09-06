Harry and Meghan attend charity concert marking final days of First World War

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched a charity performance for veterans with the former Army chief ultimately responsible for Harry in Afghanistan. The duke and Meghan sat with Lord Dannatt at Central Hall in Westminster, London, on Thursday night for the concert titled 100 Days To Peace, which was to mark the final stretch of the First World War.

The general led the Army between 2006 and 2009, during which Harry started his first of two tours in Afghanistan in 2007. Soprano Lesley Garrett performed a WB Yeats poem, and Sir Karl Jenkins was to conduct The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, an anti-war piece performed by choir and orchestra. Garrett praised Harry for highlighting mental health issues and supporting veterans. “We did sign up before we knew Prince Harry and Meghan would be here,” she added.

Meghan attends the 100 Days To Peace evening Credit: Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph/PA