Harry and Meghan attend charity event marking final days of First World War

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for a charity performance to raise money for veterans and mark the centenary of the final days of the First World War.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by former Army chief Lord Dannatt at Central Hall in Westminster, London, on Thursday night for the '100 Days To Peace' concert.

Soprano Lesley Garrett was to perform a WB Yeats poem, and Sir Karl Jenkins was set to conduct The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, an anti-war piece performed by choir and orchestra.

Meeting the general who led the Army between 2006 and 2009, Meghan wore a dark blue dress by Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu.