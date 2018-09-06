Homes evacuated as explosive Northern California wildfire triples in size

A Northern California wildfire which closed down a major road has tripled in size, prompting evacuation orders, officials have said. The US Forest Service said the blaze burning along Interstate 5 near Redding had grown to 23 square miles, from eight square miles on Wednesday. Both directions of the road connecting California and Oregon were closed after the fast moving blaze swept through a wooded area.

A scorched logging truck rests on the road after becoming caught in the Delta Fire. Credit: AP

The blaze in Shasta County has charred the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, approximately 200 miles north of San Francisco. The so-called Delta Fire was caused by humans, fire officials said, although they did not indicate whether it was arson or an accident. It also delayed Amtrak’s Coast Starlight service between Sacramento and Oregon.

A firefighter sprays the smouldering remains of a vehicle on Interstate 5. Credit: AP

Several trucks were burned and would have to be removed before the road could reopen. The key interstate was closed from 10 miles north of Redding to an area just south of Mount Shasta. The Delta Fire is not burning near large towns for the moment, but it is threatening a number of structures in an area of campgrounds, recreational residences and cabins, forest spokeswoman Kerry Greene said.

A view of the blaze from the road near Lake Shasta. Credit: AP