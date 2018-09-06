Hospital’s neglect led to death of toddler Kayden Urmston-Bancroft, inquest finds

Kayden Urmston-Bancroft died after waiting three days for an operation.

Neglect by a children’s hospital led to the death of a toddler who was left waiting days for emergency surgery, an inquest has found. Kayden Urmston-Bancroft, aged 20 months, was admitted to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on April 12, 2016 for surgery on a diaphragmatic hernia but - suffered a cardiac arrest on April 15 and died two days later. The four-day inquest heard Kayden, from Stockport, had been transferred from Stepping Hill Hospital and placed on a list of patients requiring emergency surgery. On Thursday, coroner Angharad Davies found Kayden died of natural causes, contributed to by neglect. She said the "unacceptable delay" in Kayden’s surgery was "sufficiently serious to amount to a gross failure."

She identified there were missed opportunities to perform the surgery and said "a number of serious and basic failings which meant Kayden was not operated on that week." His medical notes said there was no bed available in the hospital’s high dependency unit (HDU), so he was not able to have the operation. The notes said his mother Shannon Bancroft was "very upset" at the delay, but recorded that she was told by his consultant that Kayden remained well. A report compiled after his death showed a bed was not requested for Kayden until midday on April 15 and records showed there had been three beds available that day. The court heard consultant Mohamed Shoukry had thought the bed for Kayden had been taken by another emergency.

Ms Davies said: "It is inexplicable to me why Mr Shoukry was under the impression that there was no HDU bed available on Friday." She said there had been a "basic, fundamental communication problem." She told the court there had also been "confusion" over who the consultant with responsibility for Kayden’s care had been. In a statement, Kayden’s family said: "Kayden’s death has devastated our family, he has left a huge hole that cannot be filled and we miss him every day." "Time doesn’t make it any easier and knowing that he could have been saved is hard to bear."

They continued: "You take your child to hospital and you think everything will be alright, that they’ll be able to make them better. "We put Kayden’s life in their hands and they let us down in the worst way possible. "We begged them to help him over and over, but instead we had to watch him fade away. "He died in pain and that’s the thing I don’t think we can ever forgive."

