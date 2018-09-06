‘Incredibly rare’ cannon from predecessor to Nelson’s flagship to go on show

An “incredibly rare” cannon recovered from the wreck of the predecessor to Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory is to go on display for the first time. The 42-pound cannon, which has been described as an “exceptional example of Georgian firepower”, was salvaged from the wreck of HMS Victory 1744 which was only discovered 10 years ago. It is the first artefact to go on show from the three-decked ship which lay undisturbed 246ft below a busy shipping lane for 260 years. The sinking of the warship was one of the Royal Navy’s worst naval disasters. Commanded by Admiral Sir John Balchin, all 1,100 crew were lost when it sank during a storm off the coast near Plymouth, Devon, in 1744.

Workmen move the 42-pound cannon into position at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Now the cannon, which bears the royal crest of King George I – a mark which helped identify the shipwreck – will go display at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), just yards from Nelson’s HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Professor Dominic Tweddle, NMRN director general, said: “The 42-pounder is an exceptional example of Georgian firepower and it adds to the mythology surrounding HMS Victory 1744 as an incomparable warship, one of the most technologically advanced of her time. “It is considered of national and international importance. The cannon was transferred to us as custodians of Royal Navy heritage and our collection is so much richer for this. “It was recovered with the permission of MoD in 2008 during non-invasive survey works and trial trenching and is incredibly rare. “It is not just a display of strength and firepower but also of craftsmanship. “With its elegant dolphins and intricate crests, it reflects the remarkable craftsmanship of the Georgian age and gives a fascinating insight into the type of firepower that enabled the Royal Navy to rule the waves.”

The cannon was recovered from the HMS Victory 1744 wreck site Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA