Iraqi cleric calls for parliamentary session on Basra clashes

Iraq’s popular Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called for an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the situation in the southern city of Basra, where protests against poor public services and joblessness have turned violent.

Nine civilians have been killed since the start of the month in confrontations between demonstrators and police, according to Iraq’s Independent High Commission for Human Rights, which said another 93 civilians and 18 security forces were injured.

Authorities have imposed a curfew in the wake of the disorder.

In a televised speech, Mr al-Sadr called for the parliamentary session to be held no later than Sunday, and said the prime minister Haider al-Abadi and other officials should either attend the session or resign.