Local authorities told they will lose powers if housing policies not implemented

Ireland’s housing minister has threatened a number of local authorities over their failure to deal with the massive housing crisis in the country. Eoghan Murphy said he has written to “two or three” local authorities warning them he would remove their powers if they did not implement housing policies. Mr Murphy said he understood there is a lot of frustration and hurt caused by the housing crisis. He said that while the Government is committed to “fixing the problem”, some local authorities are taking “too much time”.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Think In event in Co Galway, he said: “I think it’s right for people to say enough is enough in certain areas when we see the number families that are in emergency accommodation today and tonight and it’s unacceptable. “That’s why I wrote to certain local authorities yesterday to tell them that there are changes they need to make immediately and if they don’t I will have recourse for emergency powers within my department to step in and take control of some of those functions so that I can be sure working with the best people possible that we can get those families out of emergency accommodation and get them into homes.” His comments come as proposals to establish a Land Development Agency were unveiled at the Parliamentary Party meeting in Salthill. It will be funded by £1.25 billion which the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said would allow the Government to build social and affordable homes. While Mr Murphy refused to reveal the authorities he has contacted, he added that “two or three” have not put in place housing crisis solutions. “For those authorities who are not implementing policies I will be dealing with them directly – there are powers available to me under the Housing Act to be able to do that,” he added.

