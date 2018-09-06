Man drops gun and trousers in botched armed robbery of e-cigarette store in Denver

Aurora Police Department are appealing for information after the botched armed robbery of an e-cigarette store, in which a white male dropped a replica gun, before fleeing with his trousers around his ankles.

A man caught on camera spectacularly failing to rob a store in Denver, Colorado, has been described as one of the "world's dumbest criminals".

Police said the man entered the E-Cig of Denver store on Sunday.

After dropping his gun, he fled, drop-kicking the door open which led to the subsequent dropping of his trousers for good measure.

“I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the ‘world’s dumbest criminals,'” Chris Burgess - an owner of an E-Cig of Denver store - told the Denver Post.

"He needs to find a new career,” he added.