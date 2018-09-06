Man punched police horse after England’s World Cup defeat to Croatia

A man who punched a police horse after England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia has been handed a community order. Scott Spurling, 23, had been watching the match at the Allstars bar in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on July 11. North Somerset Magistrates’ Court heard Spurling was involved in a fight outside the bar at about 9.50pm. Spurling first punched 57-year-old Ron Ganfield, a former Premier League match official, who attempted to pull him away.

Quantock at the Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training centre in Clevedon, north Somerset Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Police Sergeant David Williams, riding police horse Quantock, used a “leg yield” – moving diagonally – to break up the crowd. As Quantock moved across, Spurling, of Weston-super-Mare, punched the horse to the left hand side of his head. Magistrates were told Spurling was heard to “cheer” after striking the horse, before punching Pc Mark Hodder, who attempted to arrest him. He was then taken to the ground and later charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty, assault by beating and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Spurling admitted the three charges and was sentenced by magistrates on Thursday.

Chairman of the bench Adrienne Henderson sentenced Spurling to a ten-week community order and imposed a curfew from 7pm to 7am for the same period. She ordered him to pay £500 compensation to Mr Ganfield, at a rate of £10 per week, for the injury caused to him. Prosecuting, Rebecca Pearce told magistrates that Spurling was standing outside Allstars bar when he ended up in a fight with another man. “At this point, the victim of the assault, Mr Ganfield, tried to intervene and break up the altercation,” she said. “He approached Mr Spurling with open palms and attempted to push Mr Spurling away from the other male. “Mr Spurling punched him three times to the left hand side of his face, unprovoked, and [Mr Ganfield] suffered a cut above his left eye.”

Quantock, with handler Pc Trudi Gunn, at the Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training centre in Clevedon Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Ms Pearce said Mr Ganfield moved away from Spurling, who was then involved in another altercation. Sgt Williams, riding Quantock, attempted to break up the crowd that had emerged around the fight. “As PS Williams, riding police horse Quantock, was using a leg yield move, which means that the horse was moving diagonally, Mr Spurling punched the police horse to the left hand side of the head,” Ms Pearce said. “Mr Spurling was then heard to cheer the action. “Pc Hodder witnessed Mr Spurling punch the horse and approached him in order to effect an arrest. “Mr Spurling aimed a right hand punch towards the face of Pc Hodder. His attempt failed and his punch landed on the stab vest of Pc Hodder.” Ms Pearce said Spurling was then arrested and taken to Patchway police station in Bristol.

England’s John Stones reacts after Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic scores his side’s second goal of the game Credit: Tim Goode/PA

In a victim impact statement, self-employed builder Mr Ganfield said he had been left “wary” of drunk people following the incident. The court heard Pc Hodder and Quantock did not sustain any injuries. Representing Spurling, Sue Cameron said Mr Ganfield’s son was also outside the Allstars bar and had assaulted her client with his belt. She said Spurling admitted hitting Mr Ganfield in “excessive self-defence” after being pushed. “In relation to the punch to the police officer, he accepts he punched Pc Hodder but he didn’t mean to punch at his head,” Ms Cameron said. “He did act instinctively because he knew he was going to be put on the floor.”

