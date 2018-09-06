Meet the lucky canine back from brink of Chinese dog meat factory

A canine brought back from the brink after being rescued from the clutches of a Chinese dog meat factory is set to be honoured at the Animal Hero Awards.

Braveheart the dog was found tied to a pole and suffering from serious injuries to her legs after being subjected to horrific abuse in December last year.

After being picked up by a charity, Braveheart needed to have her front legs amputated at a hospital in China before she began rehabilitation.

In April, she was taken in by a new owner in Scotland and is slowly being nursed back to full health and is learning to walk again.