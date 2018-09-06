Minister slaps down Johnson and Davis over Irish border

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has slapped down Brexit backers including Boris Johnson who claim the border issue is being used as an excuse for the lack of progress in EU withdrawal talks. Ms Bradley suggested Mr Johnson and former Brexit Secretary David Davis did not understand the issues facing Northern Irish businesses, and said it would be “madness” to leave the EU on World Trade Organisation terms. In an incendiary Daily Telegraph article attacking Theresa May’s Brexit plans earlier this week, Mr Johnson said it was a “myth” that Ireland was facing the prospect of a hard border and insisted any problems were “fixable”. And Mr Davis – who quit the Cabinet along with Mr Johnson in protest at the PM’s Chequers proposals for Brexit – said solving the border issue would be “straightforward” if the government was ready to show “political will”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Asked about the pair’s comments, Ms Bradley told The House magazine: “Well, with all due respect to my colleagues, you cannot possibly understand the issues of Northern Ireland from Westminster. It’s just not possible, you have to be here talking to businesses. “I think they need to come and meet some of the businesses and people that I speak to and come and see it for themselves.” Ms Bradley said that people in Northern Ireland feel “slightly offended” at the way the border issue was being discussed. “To say, ‘Oh, this is the Northern Ireland tail wagging the Brexit dog’. Well, what if it was Norfolk we were talking about?” she asked. “How would people feel then, if it was something that was being done to work for Norfolk?”

The Northern Ireland Secretary called on everyone to ‘get behind’ Theresa May’s proposals Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA