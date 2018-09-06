Minister urged to reveal details of no-deal Brexit preparations

MSPs have pressed Mike Russell to publish details of the preparations the Scottish Government is making for a no-deal Brexit. Members of Holyrood’s Europe Committee made the call after the Constitutional Relations Secretary warned there would be “unprecedented chaos” if the UK left the European Union without any arrangements in place. While Mr Russell was adamant no-deal would be “disastrous”, he also insisted the Scottish Government will only publish details of its preparations if ministers believe it is necessary. “I don’t want to add to the sense of uncertainty and panic on this,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Russell said: “The UK Government has made a complete Horlicks of this situation, we are faced with unprecedented chaos. “We are endeavouring to ensure first of all we do everything to protect Scotland in these circumstances. We are endeavouring to ensure the information the UK Government is putting out on this is put out and it is accurate.” But he stated: “We will only add to it when we believe we need to add to it.” He said ministers are “putting in place all the arrangements we can” for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. But Tory MSP Jamie Greene demanded: “How do we know you are prepared if you won’t publish any of these findings?”

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell Credit: Andrew Cowan/PA