Ministers urged to create Brexit ‘super ministry’ to give greater clarity

The Foreign Office should be turned into a Brexit “super ministry” with oversight and control over a number of other Government departments, ministers have been told.

Bob Seely, who sits on the Commons foreign affairs committee, told MPs that the move would allow for better integration between departments and give greater “coherence” in the approach to foreign affairs.

The Tory MP suggested that the Department for International Trade (DIT), Department for International Development (DFID), defence, the Cabinet Office and even the Prime Minister’s office should all fall under the souped-up department’s remit.

Mr Seely made the comments in the Commons as MPs debated the future of “global Britain” in a post Brexit world.

He said: “Global Britain is a great phrase but we really need to fill it out, there are some questions I have about it.

“What are we prioritising, every time our foreign affairs committee says ‘what are you prioritising’, it’s everything.

“The FCO doesn’t have unlimited resources, global Britain is more than just opening half a dozen extra posts in Papua New Guinea, it has to amount to something.”

He added: “I am quite a fan of the argument to suggest that the FCO should be a super ministry and having an oversight, a stronger role leading DIT (Department for International Trade) and DFID (Department for International Development) and defence and the Cabinet Office and the Prime Minister’s office.

“There are so many bits of Government which are now involved in foreign affairs, we want coherence and above all I think the critical thing that we need to learn is how we integrate government better.”

Mr Seely also alerted MPs to the dangers posed by a resurgent Russia and urged ministers to adopt a number of new measures to combat Russian aggression.

He called for a “small, permanent multi-agency group” whose role would be to understand and expose foreign subversive activities, both here and abroad, that threaten the UK’s interests.

He added: “Second, we need to introduce a list of PR agencies, reputation management firms and others who work as agents for Russian influence in the UK.

“If you want to work for Putin or his cronies, directly or via their proxies, you need to be open about it.”

Tom Tugendhat, foreign affairs committee chairman, later warned that the “devil” of war in Europe could return without co-operation after Brexit.

Mr Tugendhat gave a coded warning that those seeking the hardest possible Brexit and “isolation” through rejecting common rules and co-operation were leading the UK back towards “centuries of war” before the EU.

“Many people today do not believe in the devil,” he said.

“They do not believe in the evil of war coming back to Europe.

“They do not believe in the dangers of the undermining of the international system because they believe, in many ways, that the rules are in some way optional. The truth is they are simply not.

“Just because you do not believe in the devil does not mean he doesn’t exist and does not mean he cannot return.”

Middle East minister Alistair Burt, responding to the debate for the Government, said: “Whilst we worry about what we might lose, let us recognise and cherish the world that we have and defend it and its values robustly, even though it sometimes calls upon compromise.

“Not mistaking evolution for fragility nor allowing the undermining of rules of seemingly benign objection.”

He added: “To echo a great phrase of Robert Kennedy: global Britain will continue to see the world as it is, and question why, but never lose sight of a world as it might be and ask why not.”