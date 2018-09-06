North Korean programmer accused over cyber attack on NHS

A computer programmer has been charged in the US with working for the North Korean state in a series of notorious cyber attacks, including the WannaCry ransomware that crippled the NHS.

The FBI also accused Park Jin Hyok in connection with a hack on Sony Pictures and the targeting of a British firm making a series about the nation headed by Kim Jong-un.

Park is believed to be somewhere in North Korea, but it emerged on Thursday he has been charged with conspiracy in a Californian court over the attack on the NHS in may last year which spread to 150 countries.

The FBI said Park, allegedly working for a front company for the North Korean state, also conspired to steal 81 million dollars (£63 million) from a Bangladeshi bank.