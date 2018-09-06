Properties searched in major money-laundering probe

Gardai investigating a multimillion-euro fraud network are searching properties across a number of counties in Ireland.

Some 15 properties are being searched in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are probing the activities of a West African criminal network suspected to be involved in the laundering of 14.6 million euro in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts.

They are investigating whether laundered money was used by the criminal network to purchase property and other high-value items across the country.

Gardai from the Northern, Eastern and Dublin Metropolitan regions are assisting in the operation, along with officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Armed Support Unit.