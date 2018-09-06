Relatives left to pick up the pieces after senseless murders

Grief, shock, incomprehension.

The pain of the living was an image too hard to ignore, even as London coarsened to news of death.

Their voices provided nuance when trends and headlines threatened to sand down the circumstances shaping each murder of 2018.

There was the mother sitting on a low brick wall, begging for an end to the violence that took away her teenage son, Rhyiem Ainsworth Barton.

There was the public outrage among friends and family of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake after she died in her mother’s arms.

Every time, the anguish delivered an emotional gut-punch that statistics could not.