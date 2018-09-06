Richard Leonard criticises Government response to Yammer app controversy

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has accused the Government of failing to ensure proper safeguarding on a school network app.

It emerged earlier this year that a pornographic image had been uploaded to the Yammer app in April, with the app later taken down in June after a separate incident.

At First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Leonard called for an investigation and said the app is back online despite no proper safeguarding product being procured for it by the Government.

He said: “The Deputy First Minister was told about pornographic material on this app in April and the app remained online until June.