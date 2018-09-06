Royals back to work after summer break, Prince Charles' electric car, and Prince William's mental health initiative

This is The Royal Rota - a new digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, Chris is joined by ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson and the Royal Editor of Hello! Magazine, Emily Nash.

In this episode the panel discuss the royals returning to public engagements after the summer break - with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the WellChild Awards and a performance of the musical Hamilton - while Prince Charles shows off his new electric car.

We look ahead to who the celebrity guests might be at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and find out more about Prince William's latest imitative to improve the conversation around mental health in the workplace.