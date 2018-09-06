Salaries of Stormont Assembly members to be reduced by a quarter

Stormont Assembly members’ pay will be reduced by more than £13,000 as they are not performing all their functions, Secretary of State Karen Bradley said.

Northern Ireland’s devolved legislature in Belfast has not sat since early last year in a row over identity issues like the Irish language, which has prevented the appointment of ministers.

Repeated negotiations convened by the British and Irish governments have failed to persuade former coalition partners the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein to reconcile their differences.

Mrs Bradley told Parliament: “While Assembly members continue to perform valuable constituency functions, it is clear that during any such interim period they will not be performing the full range of their legislative functions.