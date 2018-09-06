Scottish Government will consider review after mesh implant linked to death

The Scottish Government will consider whether a review or inquiry should be held after the death of a woman was linked to a mesh implant, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The case of Eileen Baxter, 75, who died last month after being admitted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, was raised during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood.

Labour MSP Neil Findlay said he believed the case was the first time mesh had been specifically cited as one of the underlying causes of a woman’s death in Scotland.

Last month Holyrood’s Public Petitions Committee called for the use of mesh implants to stop, citing “serious concerns” over an independent review into their use.

Mr Findlay said: “With this new information, will the First Minister now instruct an inquiry into Ms Baxter’s death, will she instruct NHS health boards not to buy one more box of mesh implants, will she instruct the NHS to clear their shelves of all mesh and will she make sure that not another implant is carried out in Scotland using this grotesque and deadly product?”