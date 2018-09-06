SF – British Government putting its own survival ahead of NI peace process

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein Assembly member Conor Murphy said the prospect of a court ordering a fresh Stormont election had caused Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to rule out the step for a limited period.

The British Government has put its own survival and its relationship with the DUP ahead of its obligations to the peace process, Sinn Fein claimed.

Mr Murphy said: “There is no doubt that the prospect, we think, of a court-ordered election has caused the British Government to consider their relationship and arrangement with the DUP in Westminster as opposed to their obligations to the Good Friday Agreement, and yet again they have acted in the interests of their own survival.”

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely ended decades of violence and heralded the devolved institutions.

One requirement on the Northern Ireland Secretary has been to call an election if powersharing collapsed.

Mrs Bradley said it had not been an easy decision to set aside that obligation for a “limited and prescribed” period, effectively ruling out another poll for now.

She said: “I have thought about this long and hard. I have considered all the options and it feels to me like an election is not going to resolve the situation and my priority is how do we get devolved government and an election is not going to deliver that.

“We had an election, we have properly elected MLAs [Members of the Legislative Assembly], the people have already said who they want to represent them and form a Government, now we need to get on and form that Government.

“I think calling an election at the moment would be an absolute waste of money and a complete distraction and the people of Northern Ireland simply don’t want it.”